Sindh cracks down on unfit vehicles, reckless driving in Karachi

The Sindh Transport Department has intensified its crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles and reckless driving in Karachi following a surge in traffic accidents.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in road crashes across the city.

According to the Sindh Transport Department, authorities have impounded 53 vehicles and arrested 15 drivers for traffic violations. Additionally, 565 vehicles have been fined, and seven commercial vehicles had their fitness certificates revoked. Seventeen FIRs have been registered under Section 279 for reckless and negligent driving.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon emphasized that the campaign aims to enhance public safety and will continue targeting substandard vehicles and irresponsible drivers.

Karachi has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic accidents, with 107 fatalities reported in the first 45 days of 2025. According to rescue services, the victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children, and 4 girls.

A report by the Chhipa Welfare Association revealed that at least 1,493 people were injured in these accidents, including 1,290 men, 193 women, 42 children, and 18 girls.

Traffic police noted that most accidents involved heavy vehicles such as dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

To address the issue, a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of these accidents and recommend road safety measures. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tankers, dumpers, and water tankers, as well as the licenses of their drivers.