Sindh govt launches crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles

KARACHI - Sindh’s transport department has launched a province-wide crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles in a bid to reduce road accidents and improve safety on Thursday. Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was quoted as saying that many commercial vehicles, registered in other provinces, were permanently operating in Sindh using fitness certificates issued elsewhere.

He questioned the authenticity of these certificates, as the vehicles were not inspected at the time of issuance. Memon stressed that mechanically unfit vehicles contribute to rising traffic accidents, putting both drivers and pedestrians at risk.

Under the new policy, all commercial vehicles in Sindh must obtain fitness certificates from the province’s Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centres. These certificates will feature QR codes and modern security measures. Commercial vehicles from other provinces operating in Sindh must also obtain local fitness certificates to secure route permits or renovations. Additionally, a valid driving licence will be mandatory for all commercial drivers.

The government has also announced the establishment of new MVI centres to regulate licensing and inspections of heavy vehicles.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to curb road accidents and enhance public safety. Last week, during an important meeting, held with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair, decided to take immediate action regarding the fitness and registration of all vehicles. This was announced by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during a press conference. He said, “It is mandatory for all heavy and small vehicles, including motorcycles, to have a valid fitness certificate. Vehicles without fitness certificate will not be allowed on the roads. Our first priority in this regard is heavy vehicles, he said.

The Water Board has implemented a barcode system for all registered water tankers operating from the authorised hydrants. These barcodes are issued to vehicles that meet fitness standards. He stated that a 30-day grace period has been given for all vehicles to obtain fitness certificate. Vehicles entering Sindh from other provinces will also be required to obtain a fitness certificate from Sindh authorities. Certificates issued by Punjab, Balochistan, or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be considered valid in Sindh. Sharjeel stated that showroom owners have already barred from giving delivery of unregistered vehicles. Any vehicle purchased from a showroom must be registered before leaving the premises. The senior minister stated that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring road safety and proper vehicle regulation. If someone purchases ten cars from a company for investment purposes, it will be mandatory to transport the vehicles using a trailer or car carrier.