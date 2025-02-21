Friday, February 21, 2025
Sindh notifies new school timings for Ramazan

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    - The Sindh government has announced revised school timings for the holy month of Ramadan, adjusting schedules for both single and double-shift institutions across the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s School Education Department has proposed reducing school hours, with final approval still pending.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department on Thursday, primary schools operating in double shifts will have their first shift from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will run from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm. Single-shift primary schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

On Fridays, primary school schedules will be further adjusted, with the first double shift running from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, while single-shift schools will function from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. The second double shift will take place from 11:45 am to 1:15 pm.

Sindh govt mowwwves SHC against ATC judge’s irregularities in Mustafa Amir Case

For secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools, the first shift in double-shift institutions will be from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, with the second shift from 11:45 am to 2:45

OUR STAFF REPORT

