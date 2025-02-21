Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as lecturer Economics

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Economics (BPS-17) in College Education department  and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to result announced by SPSC on Thursday 35 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Economics in College Education department, Sindh. The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740110043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025