Friday, February 21, 2025
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping

Web Desk
6:21 PM | February 21, 2025
National

In a swift response by the Virtual Women Police Station, a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping in Nankana Sahib has been arrested. The incident unfolded when an emergency call was received on Helpline 15, reporting that a man was trying to abduct a woman at gunpoint.

According to initial reports, the suspect had been blackmailing the victim for the past month and a half, exploiting her silence due to fear for her honor. The situation escalated when the accused broke into her house and attempted to kidnap her. However, the woman’s screams forced the suspect to flee after he threatened to kill her.

Responding promptly, officers from the Virtual Women Police Station located and arrested the suspect. A spokesperson from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority confirmed that a case has been registered and legal action is underway.

Authorities are urging women to dial 15 and press "2" for immediate assistance in any emergency.

