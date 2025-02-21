Ton-up Mahad, all-round Muzammil power Lahore Blues to fourth straight win

LAHORE - Mahad Ali’s scintillating century and Muzammil Khan’s stellar all-round display powered Lahore Region Blues to a commanding 95-run victory over Sialkot Region in the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25.

This emphatic win marked Lahore Blues’ fourth consecutive triumph, solidifying their position at the top of the points table with 8 points. Batting first, Lahore Blues posted an imposing 257/5 in 45 overs, with Mahad Ali leading the charge with a superb 109-run knock. His century—his second in the tournament—also made him the leading run-scorer of the event. Ali Raza Saif played a crucial supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 53, while Muzammil Khan provided late fireworks with a blistering 42 off just 24 balls*.

In response, Sialkot Region faltered under scoreboard pressure, getting bowled out for 162 in 44.5 overs. M Aun Hassan (40) and Zabi ur Rehman (35) showed resistance, but Muzammil Khan’s devastating spell of 5/31 dismantled their lineup. M Ihsaan (2/27) and Eman Tahir (2/32) also contributed with the ball to seal a comprehensive victory. For their match-winning performances, Mahad Ali and Muzammil Khan were jointly named players of the match.