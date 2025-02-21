Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ton-up Mahad, all-round Muzammil power Lahore Blues to fourth straight win

Ton-up Mahad, all-round Muzammil power Lahore Blues to fourth straight win
Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Mahad Ali’s scintillating century and Muzammil Khan’s stellar all-round display powered Lahore Region Blues to a commanding 95-run victory over Sialkot Region in the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25.

This emphatic win marked Lahore Blues’ fourth consecutive triumph, solidifying their position at the top of the points table with 8 points. Batting first, Lahore Blues posted an imposing 257/5 in 45 overs, with Mahad Ali leading the charge with a superb 109-run knock. His century—his second in the tournament—also made him the leading run-scorer of the event. Ali Raza Saif played a crucial supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 53, while Muzammil Khan provided late fireworks with a blistering 42 off just 24 balls*.

In response, Sialkot Region faltered under scoreboard pressure, getting bowled out for 162 in 44.5 overs. M Aun Hassan (40) and Zabi ur Rehman (35) showed resistance, but Muzammil Khan’s devastating spell of 5/31 dismantled their lineup. M Ihsaan (2/27) and Eman Tahir (2/32) also contributed with the ball to seal a comprehensive victory. For their match-winning performances, Mahad Ali and Muzammil Khan were jointly named players of the match.

Sindh govt mowwwves SHC against ATC judge’s irregularities in Mustafa Amir Case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025