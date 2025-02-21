Trade bodies, all chambers reject controversial amendments in Trade Organisations Act 2013

LAHORE - All Punjab Chambers of Commerce and Industry, trade and industrial associations, during a convention at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have unanimously rejected the awful amendments in Trade Organisations Act 2013 and urged the government to immediately withdraw the decision.

The meeting was addressed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Vice President Faheem ur Rehman Sehgal, office-bearers and representatives of various chambers and associations from Punjab and other parts of the country. A joint declaration was issued during the meeting demanding that the government immediately withdraw the amendments and hold consultations with the business community.

According to the declaration, all the participants of convention categorically rejected all amendments made to the Trade Organizations Act 2013. They declared that if the government forcibly conducts elections in 2025, all trade bodies will be locked, and the keys will be handed over to the government. An Action Committee, led by former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, has been formed. It includes all presidents and representatives of chambers and associations present in the meeting, which will engage with the government and devise a strategy moving forward.

They said that President, Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce must take immediate notice and actions as bureaucracy is once again attempting to create a rift between the business community and the government. The decision to conduct re-elections under the controversial amendments is nothing but a waste of time and resources for the business community. The excessive increase in the regulator’s powers will undermine the autonomy and efficiency of chambers and associations. Therefore, it is crucial that all stakeholders are consulted extensively on such matters.

Participants of the convention said that concerned institutions should facilitate a conducive business environment instead of creating difficulties for the business community. Policies related to industry and trade cannot be formulated effectively without consulting and incorporating the suggestions of stakeholders. Transparency and consultation should be fundamental principles in any legislation to ensure it benefits all stakeholders, yet these have been completely ignored in the recent amendments. They said that bureaucratic interference in policymaking should be minimized, and policies must be aligned with the real needs of the business community. All business organizations, chambers, and relevant associations must be included in the policymaking process to ensure their genuine opinions and requirements are considered. Stronger communication between the government and the business community is crucial. Government institutions must consult chambers and business organizations to formulate policies that contribute to economic stability.

The participants of the meeting emphasized that such measures in the current economic situation would severely impact business growth and the economy. With the federal budget approaching, business-related proposals and activities would be disrupted. They said that that the country’s economy runs on the taxes paid by traders, yet they are being excluded from policy discussions regarding their own affairs. The previous elections were conducted for a two-year term, and now holding new elections with the same duration makes no sense. The participants of the convention demanded that granting excessive powers to bureaucrats would be detrimental to industry, trade, and the overall economy. The business community called upon the government to reconsider these amendments and engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure a stable and progressive economic environment.