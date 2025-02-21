Traffic police readies plan for Champions Trophy matches

RAWALPINDI - The city traffic police here on Thursday issues a comprehensive plan for motorists during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy matches in the city. In a press release, the office of chief traffic officer (CTO) stated that as many as 367 officers of traffic police would carry out special duties from February 23 to 27 when scheduled cricket matches will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The special duties will be carried out by one senior traffic officer, eight DSPs – circle incharges, 40 inspectors – sector incharges, and 317 traffic wardens. The police has specified five parking places for the motorists coming to watch the cricket matches. The district administration has arranged a shuttle service for spectators from the parking areas to the stadium. Detailing the alternate routes, the police said that during the arrival and departure of the teams from the stadium, Murree Road would be closed from Faizabad to Double Road turn for the motorists. The traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted towards the Expressway from Faizabad ad the traffic coming from Rawalpindi will be diverted towards Saidpur Road from 6th Road, Rehmanabad Chowk, and Chandni Chowk on Murree Road. Further, the traffic coming from Ghausia Chowk will be diverted towards Kurri Road via Farooq-e-Azam Road. During the matches, the Stadium Road will be closed from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road turn from both side for the vehicular traffic.

Similarly, the traffic coming from Islamabad on 9th Avenue will enter Rawalpindi from Faizabad using Express Way and from IJP Road at Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Morr and Chak Madad Khan. The traffic entering Islamabad at 9th Avenue will use Murree Road to enter the capital from Faizabad. CTO Banish Fatima said that the traffic police will display banners to guide the motorists about closed roads, alternate routes and parking areas during the matches. She added the police would continue updating the general public about diversion points and traffic flow through social media and FM radios during the matches.