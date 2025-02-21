Two motorcyclists killed, another injured in Karachi traffic accident

KARACHI - A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after being hit by a trailer truck near Malir Court, police said on Thursday, as road accidents involving heavy vehicles continue in the metropolis despite rising concerns regarding road safety.

According to police, at least 118 people have lost their lives in various traffic accidents across Karachi during the past two months. Additionally, 1,303 people have sustained injuries in road accidents this year.

In the latest tragic incident, the trailer truck driver fled the scene after hitting the motorcyclist. Police said search was underway to apprehend him. The deceased, identified as Amir, was travelling on a motorcycle with his brother-in-law. They had just dropped their cousin at Cantt Station and were heading towards Quaidabad when a trailer truck struck them near Murghi Khana.

Speaking to the media a relative of the deceased, Abdul Rehman, revealed that Amir was speech and hearing impaired. He had recently married and was employed in the field of special education. Amir’s body would be taken to his hometown, Khairpur, for funeral rites, Abdul Rehman added. Meanwhile, a young motorcyclist, who had been critically injured in an accident near Karsaz, Sharea Faisal, yesterday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Shakir Ali, was rammed into a dumper truck due to speeding, police said. His body was handed over to his family.

With an increasing number of fatal road accidents in the city, concerns over traffic management, reckless driving, and the enforcement of road safety regulations continue to grow.

Govt’s response to rising accidents

Following a series of dumper truck-related fatalities earlier this month, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the media on February 13 regarding measures taken by the provincial government to curb the rising number of road accidents.

The Sindh government has mandated the fitness and registration of all heavy transport vehicles. Moving forward, all large transport vehicles must possess a valid fitness certificate to operate on the roads. Vehicles lacking proper certification will be prohibited from use.

Memon stated that the water board has also implemented a barcode system for all registered water tankers operating from authorised hydrants. Only vehicles that meet the required fitness standards will be issued barcodes, while unregistered vehicles will be seized.

Additionally, previously registered vehicles will undergo re-evaluation to ensure continued compliance with safety regulations.

A 30-day grace period has been granted for heavy transport vehicles to obtain fitness certificates.

Furthermore, the operational hours for dumper trucks in Karachi have been revised. Previously permitted on roads from 11pm to 6pm, dumpers will now only be allowed between 10pm and 6am to ease congestion and enhance public safety.

Speaking later the same day on Geo News’ program ‘Geo Pakistan’, Memon stated that it is incorrect to place blame solely on a single person or institution for road mishaps.

He emphasised that responsibility falls on all stakeholders, including the government, reckless drivers, and those who violate traffic laws.

He further noted that vehicle fitness requirements are not new and that the government is planning to outsource the transport department.