UAE Embassy issues updated Visa application guidelines

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released updated guidelines, outlining the requirements and procedures for different visa categories, including visit, tourist, and family visas, which must be applied for online. Employment visas follow a separate process.

Once a is submitted, applicants will receive a summons notification and must carry proof of their application documents.

Visa Processing Fee & Payment Procedure

According to the spokesperson, the visa processing fee is $69 per applicant. The amount must be deposited in a designated bank account, and applicants must present the original receipt when visiting the embassy or visa center.

Required Documents for

Applicants must provide:

A certified six-month bank statement (applicant, parent, or sponsor) with a minimum balance of $5,000 or equivalent.

Proof of accommodation (hotel booking, house ownership, or invitation from a relative/friend).

A confirmed return air ticket.

An original national identity card or passport with at least six months of validity.

Visa Processing for Children

: No visit to the visa center required; a photograph must be submitted. Children aged 6 to 15 years : Must have their photo taken at the visa center.

: Must have their photo taken at the visa center. Children 15 years and above: Must be physically present for biometric verification, similar to adult applicants.

Biometric Verification & Visa Processing

For applicants aged 5 years and above, biometric data collection and visa processing will take place at the UAE visa center. Upon submission, a summons notification will be sent.

The has urged all applicants to follow the updated guidelines for a smooth and hassle-free visa processing experience.