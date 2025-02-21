UMT launches Shri Guru Nanak scholarship

LAHORE - A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the Government of Punjab. The ceremony was attended by the Provincial Minister for Minority Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, other Sikh leaders, and members of the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were also present. The Director General of UMT briefed the Provincial Minister on the university’s educational initiatives, sharing that over 100 religious minority students are currently enrolled at UMT, with 35 students receiving various scholarships for higher education. Ahmed Abdullah further mentioned that 121 religious minority students have graduated from UMT so far, and the university has awarded more than 37 million rupees in scholarships to these students. He further briefed that under the MOU, the “Shri Guru Nanak Scholarships” will be awarded annually to 10 Sikh students, providing full-funded scholarships with a total value of 20 million rupees per year.

Ramesh Singh Arora, during his speech, referenced the educational policies of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, stating that the Punjab government is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to students from all communities. He congratulated the UMT administration on the launch of the Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship Program, noting that this initiative reflects the government’s educational vision and commitment to supporting religious minority communities. During the event, the Provincial Minister also interacted with the minority students and reviewed their educational journeys.

The ceremony was attended by Director General UMT, Ahmed Abdullah, Registrar Nasir Khan, Deans, faculty members, and a large number of students.