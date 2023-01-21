Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle 480 wheat flour bags. According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Anwar Khan and Ehtesham with 480 wheat flour bags. He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi Division. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.