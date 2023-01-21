Share:

JHELUM - Five girls were allegedly abducted in different incidents in Jhelum during a week, the police sources said on Friday.

The girls were 17 to 20 years old, police said. alisha, saira salim, Pakeeza, Kareena, and asma were among the kidnapped girls, they added. The police announced a reward of Rs50,000 for the recovery of Pakeezah, 20.

Jhelum District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad said that two suspects had been arrested and investigation was underway.

“all the girls will be recovered soon,” he pledged.