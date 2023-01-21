Share:

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 95 per cent conservation work on Barkat Ali Islamia Hall, situated in Mochi Gate on the main Circular Road of the Walled City. According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the conservation work was assigned to the WCLA by the Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department and Government of Punjab, and Rs 16.8 million were allocated for the project.

The press release said the completed task included consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, colors and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements. The project also included Illumination work, re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building.

PU LIBRARY CELEBRATES 5TH BOOK CLUB ANNIVERSARY

The Punjab University (PU) Library celebrated its 5th Book Club anniversary and arranged book introductory talks. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Assistant Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Two books of the month were “Pothohar: Khata-i-Dilruba” by Shahid Siddique, and “What We Owe to the Future” by William Macaskill. Dr Haroon Usmani presented the talk on the Urdu biography ‘Pothohar: Khata-i-Dilruba’.

He, in his literary style, narrated some beautiful extracts from the book while describing the culture and history of the Pothohar region.