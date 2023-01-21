Share:

PESHAWAR - Keeping in view the prevailing security situation, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz Khan visited police chowkis and check posts set up in far-flung localities, said a press release issued here on Friday. Concerned police officers were also accompanying him during the visit.

Talking to police officers, the CCPO said the morale of the cops is high and they are ready for combating any situation. Terrorists would be given tit-for-tat responses at every front, he added. He said security has been put on alert across the district and after terrorists’ attacks, Capital City Police and security agencies have further accelerated targeted search operations in various localities of the city. Similarly, he said strict surveillance of the suspects is being carried out, especially at established checkpoints and at all entries and exits of the city.