Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (R) Muhammad Khuram Agha on Saturday visited National Highways including N-25 and N-65 in Balochistan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during snowfall. He was accompanied by Zonal Head, Shahid Ihsanullah, Member West Zone Balochistan and Regional Head Balochistan North Agha Inayatullah.

The NHA team also visited National Highways including Kuchlak-Khanozai-Kan Mehtarzai-Muslimbagh (N-50), Quetta-Lukpass Tunnel-Sultan Charayi (N-40) besides visiting the emergency camps established for removal of snow at Khanozai, Kan Metarzai and Muslim Bagh.

During the visit of Kuchlak-Shela Bagh-Khojaktop (N-25), the NHA team inspected the machinery and emergency camps established at Shela Bagh, Khojak Top. The team also visited Highway up till Pak-Afghan Border and inspected the salt stocked for snow removal.

During his visit to the Bolan Top, Kolpur Bypass (N-65) and Dozan Section, the Chairman NHA directed for the removal of snow on emergency basis during present and upcoming heavy snowfall.

During the visit of emergency camps, Chairman NHA passed instructions to keep close liaison with Provincial and District Administration and to extend full cooperation to them.