LAHORE - The different parts of the provincial capital on Friday received light rains which increased the severity and coldness of winter, as maximum temperature could not cross 14°C, more rains are expected during next three days. According to Pakistan meteorological Department, a westerly wave affecting North Balochistan, is likely to persist till January 25 and under the influence of this weather system light to moderate rainwind is expected in Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 21st to 24th January with occasional gaps and temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the spell. Light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills (isolated hailstorm) is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsada, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat and Bannu. Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period. Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period.