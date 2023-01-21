Share:

BUREWALA - A local court expressed anger at the production of a sevenyear-old child as accused in a motorcycle lifting case and ordered to discharge him after SHO sought forgiveness for the blunder.

Fateh Shah police had registered FIR against three accused including the child Adeel resident of Chak 493/eg around a month ago.

Child’s father said he had visited the police station to convey the police mistake but SHO misbehaved and he had to secure pre-arrest bail of his son from court.

The court expressed anger after father appeared along with his son for confirmation of his bail. The civil judge/judicial magistrate immediately summoned the SHO and sought explanation. The SHO sought forgiveness from the court after admitting mistake. The court then ordered to discharge the boy from the case.