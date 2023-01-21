Share:

LAHORE Cricket Center Club, City Gymkhana Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana Club recorded contrasting victories in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at various venues on Friday.

Superb all-round performance of Bilal Asif (37 runs & 2-17) helped Cricket Center defeat Shinning Club by 3 wickets. Shinning Club scored 131-9 in 20 overs. Umar Dar and Ali Raza hammered 36 runs each while Zain Bin Farooq hit 20. Bilal Asif and M Waheed bagged 2 wickets each. Cricket Center chased the target in 18.3 overs, losing 7 wickets. Bilal Asif slammed 37 runs while Ali Zafar hit 28. Usman Ali took 2 wickets.

All-rounder Jahangir Mirza (33 runs & 2-14) steered City Gymkhana to a thrashing 72-run win over Prince Club in the 38th match. City Gymkhana posted a huge total of 180-8 in 20 overs with Jahangir Mirza smashing 33 and Rana Arslan and Waseem Akram 25 and 21 runs respectively. Zeerak Ghazi and Ammar Tariq grabbed 2 wickets each.

Prince Club failed to chase the target and could score 108-8 in 20 overs. Only Shoaib Arshad (24) and Shams ud Din (28) batted well. Jahangir Mirza claimed 2-14 while Rana Arslan and Usama Tariq got one wicket each.