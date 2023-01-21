Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation of Supreme Court Judges on Friday arrived at the Peshawar High Court Bar room here and condoled the assassination of former President of Supreme Court Bar Abdul Latif. The delegation members included Justice Qazi Faiz Essa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Mandokhel met with the sons of late Abdul Latif and expressed their condolences. A delegation of Peshawar High Court led by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid Khan and other judges of PHC also present on the occasion and conveyed their condolences with bereaved family members.