Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said he hopes that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instead of becoming front man for Sharifs and Zardari, would pick a suitable person for the slot of Punjab caretaker chief minister.

Taking to twitter, former information minister said the Article 224-A binds the electoral watchdog to pick the caretaker CM within two days. The ECP cannot add new names to the list provided by the parliamentary committee, he added.

In another tweet, the PTI leader said his party had no plans to challenge acceptance of its lawmakers’ resignations. All PTI MNAs had resigned to pave way for general elections in the country, he added.