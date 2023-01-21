Share:

The Global financial literacy survey shows that only 26 percent of adults are financially literate here. This is an alarming situation for a country with more than 63 percent of its population below 30 years of age. As the majority of the population is youth and is going to be the next generation and are going to lead Pakistan in the future.

If Pakistan wants to be out poverty and economic crisis then in schools of every province of Pakistan financial literacy should be added as a subject in the course and students should be financially literate so that they can take right financial choices. Which will benefit our country a lot, but when it comes to financial literacy five major components that students need to be taught: earning, sending, saving borrowing and protecting. But only school-going children aged 13-17 and youth aged 18-29 years should be targeted only because they can process all this easily and implement it in their lives. Lastly every Pakistani should contribute to this initiative. Together, we can make a more financially literate and inclusive Pakistan. For a better future for one and all.

HAANI MUSTAFA,

Karachi.