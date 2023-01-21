Share:

Flour prices have been rising swiftly after the regime change in Pakistan, its price has jumped drastically from 140 per kg to 145 per kg in the bazaar(local market). This is very unfortunate for the commoners who cannot fulfill their everyday household and have to struggle to feed their families and children. An increase in flour prices day by day means adding further anxiety, tension, and stress for the lower class and making their already devastated lives more miserable and unstable.

After floods, the devastation of crops and wheat drought have become common, if we are unable to control the storage of wheat it can destroy our tomorrow. The poor community cannot afford this increasing inflation, if they won’t be able to fulfill their needs they will have to adopt other unfair means to earn their livelihood.

SAQIB ALI,

Lahore.