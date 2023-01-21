Share:

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terror attack at a police station in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, President Zardari expressed his concern over the increase in the terror attacks on the police force in KP. He said that the police officers and jawans will continue to defeat the terrorists’ design. President Zardari paid rich tributes to the police officers and jawans.

President Zardari said that the federal and KP governments should take strict measures to defeat terrorists. Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.