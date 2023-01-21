Share:

QUETTA - Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali strongly condemned the incident of terror on Jafar Express on Friday.

In his condemnatory statement, he said that some subversive elements wanted to sabotage the peace-building process in the province which would be thwarted in any case.

In this regard, we have to show national unity to put an end to the terrorism in the province, he said.

The acting governor of Balochistan directed that all medical facilities should be provided to the injured immediately. He also directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest those behind this terrorist attack as soon as possible and bring them to justice so that peace could be maintained in the area.