Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that in spite of inherited weak economic legacy, the government is determined to set the economy in right direction and introduce reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth.

Finance minister chaired the 1st introductory meeting of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) at FBR. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Revenue, Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman RRMC, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Veqar Ahmed, Ghazanfar Bilour, Ardsher Saleem Tariq and Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Rana Munir Hussain, President Pakistan Tax Bar Association, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon and Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through zoom.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country. He further highlighted the importance of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission in identifying issues and difficulties in the exiting taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilization and ease of doing business to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister, extending his best wishes and support to the Commission, emphasized the members to put their best efforts for fast track activity of the Commission in introducing tax reforms for the financial and economic stability and enhancement of the revenue generation.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman RRMC, also briefed the meeting on the formation and responsibilities of the Commission and assured the meeting of their full cooperation to achieve the mandate of the Commission at the earliest for the betterment and progress of the country.

Later, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of M/s Nestle Pakistan & Afghanistan led by its CEO Samer Chedid, at Finance Division.

Samer Chedid expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared their business profile and contribution to the economic development of Pakistan. He also briefed the finance minister about company’s footprints in providing quality food items especially for children. He also apprised the chair of some issues the company is facing and sought support of the government.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation of Nestle Pakistan & Afghanistan and highlighted the economic situation. He stressed that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is introducing reforms in various sectors of the economy. He further said that the government is providing conducive environment for ease of doing business and facilitation to the investors.

The finance minister appreciated Nestle Pakistan for providing essential quality food to the population and stressed for increasing exports of its products. He further extended support and facilitation to resolve their issues at the earliest.

Samer Chedid, CEO Nestle Pakistan & Afghanistan, thanked the finance minister for extending cooperation and support.