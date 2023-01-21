Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami’s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Saturday JI is in a strong position in the race for Karachi mayor.

The JI chief in a post-meeting media talk with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi said that the recent local body elections’ result proved the masses’ trust in JI, adding that despite they will respect for everyone’s mandate but it must be at least legitimate. It is the responsibility of all political parties to protect the mandate of this city, said Naeem.

“I am thankful to Ali Zaidi and his entire team, for recognizing our mandate,” added Hafiz Naeem.

While Ali Zaid said on the occasion that PTI and JI agreed to form a four-member committee to review form 11 and other elections issues.

The PTI leader maintained that Ali Zaidi said that PTI could have differences of opinion with JI but in his view differences are also a source of blessing. “I hope that we together will work for the betterment of Karachi.”