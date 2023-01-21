Share:

PESHAWAR - Rising star Hamza Roman clinched the ITF Asia U14 singles title by beating another promising upcoming star of Pakistan Abubakar Talha in the final played at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hamza had earlier lost to Abubakar in another singles title but he teamed up with him and defeated the Bangladesh pair Tashar and Bhiyan 6-3, 6-4 to win the boys doubles title. Hamza was double crowned as well after winning the singles and doubles titles. “Thanks to Almighty Allah, prayers of my countrymen and parents, I won two gold medals, one in the singles and the other in the doubles,” said Hamza Roman.