Share:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday appreciated Pakistan for its support in the implementation of the IAEA-Pakistan Nuclear Security Cooperation Program.

Director Division of Nuclear Security Elena Buglova during her visit to Pakistan with her team discussed future cooperation between IAEA and Pakistan and reviewed progress under the Program.

Under the Program, the agency provided assistance for upgrading security measures at a Nuclear Power Plant Nuclear Medical Centers, and provis of Radiation Detective Equipment to combat bat illicit trafficking of radioactive materials. Pakistan is one of the founding members of the IAEA.

Pakistan and IAEA had sigthe ned Nuclear Security Cooperation Program to enhance the effectiveness of the country’s Nuclear Security Regime in 2005.

Pakistan acknowledges IAEA’s continued support to enhance its nuclear capabilities including human resource development and associated training infrastructure.