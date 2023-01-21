Share:

Rawalpindi - Taking strict action on implicating an innocent citizen in a murder case, inspector General police (iGp) punjab Muhammad aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday removed SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabil Khokhar from his post and suspended DSP Waqar Nisar and SHO police Station Rawat Si nadim Zafar. iG also directed Regional police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region nasir Mehmood Satti to initiate strict departmental action against DSP Waqar Nisar and SI Nadim Zafar. He ordered SSP Investigation to conduct regular inquiry of the matter and to submit her report with IG Office. likewise, the top cop also placed former SHO PS Ratta Amral Shakeel ahmed under suspension besides ordering registration of case against investigation officer/ SI Shabbir Ahmed for misusing authority and conducting erroneous investigation in a case. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan also expressed his deep concerns over alarming rise in street crimes in Rawalpindi district and asked City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari to supervise massive operation against criminals or be ready to face the music. IG also appointed Bilal Mahmood Sulehri as new SP Saddar Division. iG punjab issued these directions while chairing a high level crime meeting at RPO Office and holding meeting with all dSps and SHOs of the Rawalpindi region at Police Lines. according to details, iG punjab Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan held meetings in Rawalpindi and said that the basic responsibility of the police is to serve the citizens and ensure the protection of life and property and honour of public. In this regard, the entire force should not forget the oath taken at the time of recruitment and training. IG Punjab said that in order to solve the problems of the citizens who come to the police stations, put yourself in their place and feel their pain and only then police can become true protector of people. He directed that the police officer who fails to keep his oath has no right to remain in the department. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan made it clear that if any policeman is martyred due to the negligence of a supervisory officer, I will not hesitate to take strict action against that officer. iG punjab ordered the suspension of SHO Rawat and DSP Saddar Rawalpindi for implicating an innocent citizen in the case of murder and directed RpO Rawalpindi to take strict departmental and legal action against them. IG Punjab also directed the SP Investigation Rawalpindi to conduct a regular inquiry into the incident and send a detailed report. IG Punjab suspended former SHO Rata Amaral Shakeel Ahmed for abuse of authority and flawed investigation and issued an order to register a case against Sub-inspector Shabir Ahmed. IG Punjab while ordering to establish Cia Centers in all districts of Rawalpindi region said that the number of personnel in the Cia unit in Rawalpindi should be doubled and modern resources should also be provided. iG punjab directed Commandant Sihala DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan to conduct a six-day training course on modern scientific methods of custodial interrogation in Sihala College for the personnel of CIA. IG Punjab directed the CpO Rawalpindi to take strict legal action under zero tolerance on the incidents of motorcycle theft and aerial firing in Rawalpindi and to personally supervise the crackdown against organized and professional criminals involved in such cases. IG Punjab issued these instructions while addressing a crime meeting with all supervisory officers of the region at RPO Office Rawalpindi and all DSPs and SHOs of the region at Police Lines Rawalpindi. During the meeting, IG Punjab also reviewed the crime statistics and the performance of the police teams. IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that the crackdown should be accelerated against dangerous criminals involved in organized crime in Rawalpindi region. IG Punjab said that, in those circles where the crime rate did not decrease, the SHOs as well as the circle officers should be asked to answer. Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that despite the provision of resources, those officers who fail to achieve the desired goals of crime control should keep themselves ready for action. iG punjab directed the additional iG Operations to write a letter to all the dpOs and get a certificate that the dues and pension arrears have been paid to all the officials who retired in 2021 and 2022. IG Punjab directed that the action against the land grabbers and their facilitators involved in the seizure of citizens’ properties should be expedited and special teams should be formed to make the Rawalpindi region free from the scourge of drugs by arresting smugglers and dealers. IG Punjab said that the Sps should spend most of their time in the field and bring down the crime rate by putting criminals in jails with effective supervision. IG Punjab said that the strictest action should be taken against habitual criminals involved in gender crimes under zero tolerance. IG Punjab also issued transfer and posting orders of two other SPs. According to police spokesman, IG transferred SP Potohar Division Malik Tariq Mehboob and posted him as SP CIA. Muhammad Waqas Khan, who was serving as SdpO new Town Circle and promoted to rank of SP, replaced Malik Tariq Mehboob as SP Potohar Division.