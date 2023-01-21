Share:

ISLAMABAD - English debate and calligraphy competitions were held at islamabad Model College (Post Graduate) for Girls F-7/2 in connection with intercollegiate celebrations. The chief guest of the occasion was Mr. Harris Khaleeq, a prolific writer and poet. It was a vibrant program where the participants debated on the topic “Freedom has no boundaries.” The esteemed judges for the competition were Mr. Rizwan Ronaq Rao, Ms. Rabiya Aamir, and Ms. Sayyeda Farihatulaen Rizvi. The students presented convincing arguments in favour and against the proposed topic. The passionate reasoning of the participants who spoke in opposition of the motion touched the hearts of the audience as the house voted in their favour. Irsha abu Bakar, a student of 2nd year, recited the poem “Caged Bird” by the renowned american poetess, Maya Angelou. In his address, the chief guest, Mr. Harris Khaleeq, appreciated the efforts of the students and the organisers of the event. He expressed his delight over the fact that the participants presented their arguments eloquently. He read some of his favourite poems that were relevant to the topic of debate competition. Maryam Maqbool of IMCG G-10/4 got first position while second position went to Saleha Ahmed of IMCG F-7/4 Margalla College and third position was bagged by Abeer Rizwan, FG Home Economics College F-11.