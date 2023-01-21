Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had isolated Pakistan.

PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, said Imran Khan had pushed the country into crises. “Imran Ahmad will fight the upcoming elections without crutches, then he will know his worth,” he said.

She said Imran Khan was first pressing for acceptance of PTI lawmakers’ resignations and now he was protesting against speaker’s approval of the resignations. “Parliament picked up and threw out those who thought Parliament was a joke,” she said in a statement. She said if the PTI members were the elected representatives of the people, they would have respected Parliament. Meanwhile, reacting to the speech of Imran Khan, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said because of Imran Khan’s incompetence Pakistan had become a victim of isolation at the global level.

Kundi said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari restored Pakistan’s dignity with leadership ability. “When (Indian PM) Narendra Modi attacked Occupied Kashmir, Imran Khan became a cat,” he added. Kundi said Imran Khan used to say that “I will commit suicide, I will not go to the IMF. Imran Khan went to the IMF later.” He said Imran Khan’s economic vision was limited to eggs and poultry.