Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was restless and anxious due to fear of Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly left today instead of meeting and facing them.

PDM’s future is written on the wall while people are impatiently waiting for the general elections, he added.