Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has begun consultation on awarding tickets for general elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In this regard, former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser met the former prime minister at Zaman Park.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to situation arising after dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies and strategy related to distribution of party tickets came under discussion.

On the occasion, Imran Khan directed the provincial organisation officials to shortlist candidates and said that he will decide on distribution of party tickets.

The PTI chairman went on to say that the tickets will be given to those candidates who are sincere with party, adding that there will be no compromise on merit.

Imran Khan directed the officials of the provincial organization to do the shot listing soon and said that I will decide the tickets for the upcoming elections myself.