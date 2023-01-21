Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with QJ Diagnostic to provide discount on cash rates in pathological and radiological services and medicine provision, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed to ensure best medical facilities to the policemen and their families. Following his directions, SP (Headquarters) Saud Khan made efforts and signed a MoU with Medical Officer Dr Lalarukh Zubair. According to the MoU, the company will provide pathological and radiological services at 25% discount on cash rates and free medical treatment including tests, PCR and medicine will be provided to those officials who are Hepatitis-C positive. The medical facilities can be availed round the clock and all over Pakistan. The policemen or their families are requested to keep NIC, departmental card or evidence of affiliation with Islamabad police during the visit to any branch of QJ diagnostic. AIG General Maria Mehmood said that such medical welfare are aimed to provide best medical facilities to the families of serving, martyrs and personnel who died during the service. She further said that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking such steps in order to raise the morale of the officials and help to provide better medical facilities to their families.