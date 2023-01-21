Share:

PESHWAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while presiding over a progress review meeting at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar has directed the concerned authorities to expedite the Dir Motorway project.

He urged authorities to avoid delays in project implementation, adding that all prerequisites, including the land acquisition process, must be completed within the timeframes specified so that civil work on the project can be initiated.

it is worth noting that a 30km-long Dir Motorway project would be constructed from Chakdara interchange, Malakand to baroon, Dir Lower via Ramial and Och village. The project would include 04 lanes (2 lanes on each side) with 50 metres right of way, as well as a 625-meter-long twin tube tunnel and two single tube tunnels totalling 6320 metres.

Concerning the overall progress of the project, the forum was informed that the PPP committee had approved the commercial and financial feasibility study and that the financial evaluation of the bid received had also been completed. similarly, the land acquisition process has begun in collaboration with the Lower Dir district administration.

The chief minister maintained that his government has not only taken visible steps to align social service sectors with contemporary needs but has also spent billions of rupees on strengthening revenue-generating sectors, with a special emphasis on the road network. He concluded that once completed, the province would serve as a transit corridor for regional trade and commerce.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan took notice of the terrorist attack on the Takhta beg check post on the Peshawar Torkham highway in the Khyber district on Thursday night in which three policemen were martyred.

Mehmood Khan has asked the KP police chief for an immediate inquiry report on the incident. He directed the immediate deployment of additional police personnel in the area. The CM condemned the incident and reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He said that anti-state elements could not shake the resolve of the nation, security forces and police to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations by carrying out such cowardly attack.

He prayed patience for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude and early recovery of injured police officials.