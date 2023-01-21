Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday appointed former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister.

The governor issued the order after outgoing Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani unanimously nominated the name of Azam Khan for the position in a surprise move on Friday.

“I, HAM GHULAM ALI, the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hereby appoint Mr. M. Azam Khan, as the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in terms of Clause (IA) of the Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973,” the governor’s order reads.

Muhammad Azam Khan has had a long and illuminous career as a civil servant in the Government of Pakistan.

He has served as the KP Minister for Finance, Planning & Development Department and Federal Secretary Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources and Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier, he held important positions in the KP government where he served as the Chief Secretary and Secretary of different ministries. Mr. Khan was educated at the University of Peshawar, following which he went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree.