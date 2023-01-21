Share:

PESHAWAR - Mukhtiar Ahmed, Secretary Livestock Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, paid a visit to the Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm Harichand in Charsadda on Friday.

Director of Livestock Department Dr Qazi ur Rehman, Director of Cattle Breeding Dr Burhanuddin and other officers were also present. He inspected the laboratory and various parts of the farm, including the production unit, while the farm’s director, Dr Burhan, briefed the secretary in detail.

The main goal is to crossbreed low-yielding local non-descript animals with exotic animals to increase milk and meat production as a model farm.