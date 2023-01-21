Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has accelerated the efforts to cope with terrorism through latest Thermal Weapons Sights. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in this connection has purchased and dispatched 40 Thermal Weapon Sights. Sources said that the provincial police was preparing to purchase 600 more Thermal Weapon Sights soon. According to Inspector General (IG) KP Moazzam Jah Ansari, in various incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu, terrorists were targeted through Thermal Visions at night time. The IG KP further said that through fitting Thermal Sights on any gun, enemies could be easily sighted at night through ‘Heat Signature’. Sources said that the US Army when withdrew from Afghanistan left latest weapons worth seven billion rupees which were being used against Pakistan. To tackle the menace of terrorism and cope with terrorist, latest Thermal Sights were need of the hour.