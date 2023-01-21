Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to impose Rs 200,000 fine on markets that remain open after 10pm. The court also ordered action against against illegal parking sites in the city. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to control smog.

At the start of proceedings, the members of Judicial Water and Environmental Commission appeared before the court and submitted an implementation report. To a court query about closing of restaurants at 10 pm, a member submitted that deputy commissioner was supposed to ensure implementation of the orders in this regard. At this stage, the court remarked that the situation had improved by closing the markets at 10 pm, adding that action should be taken against the violators and Rs 200,000 fine be imposed. The commission’s member told the court that Agriculture Department had sought Rs 19 billion for the purchase of equipments. To which, the court remarked that it was a very big amount and directed the department to purchase only necessary equipments.

The court remarked that private parking sites had been established at various locations in the city and extra amounts were being charged for parking in them. What steps were being taken against these parking sites, the court questioned. Lahore Development Authority director general assured the court that action would be launched against such parking sites. At this, the court sought a compliance report from the LDA director general and adjourned further hearing.

Super Markets Association’s President Imran Saleemi also appeared during the proceedings and requested the court to impose fine on keeping markets open after 10 pm.