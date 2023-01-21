Share:

QUETTA - With the winter season reaching its peak, so are the difficulties of residents of the provincial capital due to low gas pressure, which has kept them from their performing their day-to-day affairs. Low gas pressure was a major cause of concern for the Quetta’s dwellers, especially for women, who had to face difficulties in preparing meals for their families, said Khadija Bibi, a resident of Saryab Road. Khadija said she got up every morning with the hope that there would be sufficient gas to light the stove and cook breakfast for her kids but unfortunately the area lacked a gas supply as usual. She urged the departments concerned to rectify the situation so that the public could breathe a sigh of relief.