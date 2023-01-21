Share:

KARACHI - Firefighting teams have successfully doused the fire at a medicine factory in Karachi’s Korangi which claimed the life of an employee namely Hammad, a private TV reports on Friday. The firefighting officer Zafar Khan told the media that more than 600 workers were present inside the medicine factory at the time of the blaze incident. The factory caught fire due to an explosion of a gas cylinder on the upper floor, the officer said. He said that the employee lost his life after the gas cylinder exploded near him. The powerful explosive also cracked the walls of the factory. The firefighting officer of the Korangi Fire Station said that firefighting tools and cylinders were present in the factory, however, the workers did not have much time to use them due to the stampede. Earlier, it was reported that an employee was burnt to death after fire erupts in a medicine company near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi.