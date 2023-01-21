Share:

KHyBER - A meeting was held in Landi Kotal’s Jirga hall to discuss the smooth conduct of a nationwide census (population and housing) to be held from February 1st to March 4th, 2023.

The meeting was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, and attended by Assistant Additional Commissioner (AAC) Rameez Ali Shah, District Khyber Census head Shabeer Khan, as well as elders, councillors, and members of civil society.

The officials urged the attendants to encourage residents to participate actively in national population census, as all development funds and other facilities were to be provided based on census results. They urged the area’s elites to educate citizens about the importance of censuses and to play their proper role in carrying out census successfully. The participants assured the administrative officers that they would assist with the census.