Share:

PESHAWAR - UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in collaboration with Livestock Farm Welfare Association would set up a modern slaughterhouse and training centre for butchers in the provincial capital.

Modern technology and up-to-date machinery would be imported from Austria to improve the meat value chain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Friday.

President Livestock Farm Welfare Association (LFWA) Muhammad Asif Awan while expressing thanks to UNIDO said that the association would continue to cooperate with UNIDO in all aspects of the meat value chain. He said that two-day training in collaboration with UNIDO would be organised for butchers at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore where modern ways of slaughtering sacrificial animals and use of modern machinery would be shown to them.

The Livestock Farmhouse Welfare Association would also participate in the training with the objective of increasing meat production and slaughtering using modern technology. Provincial President Livestock Farm Welfare Association Asif Awan thanked UNIDO National Coordinator Rehan Ali and the entire team, especially Vice Chancellor at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Dr. Naseem Shah. About 15 to 17 people would participate in this training. Majority of the training would be about meat farmers and butchers so that the project of UNIDO could get perfect form and acceptance by the association and achieve the objectives of the project.

Asif Awan said that UNIDO and LFWA have the best relationship and would continue all kinds of cooperation in the future.