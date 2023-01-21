Share:

One person was killed and three other were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a dumper in Karachi on Friday night.

According to details, the accident occurred in front of Girls College in Korangi No 4 area of Karachi, where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased was identified as Zubair. Police have seized the dumper while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.