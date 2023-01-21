Share:

Political “maverick” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday urged the stakeholders to rethink the judicial system to bring Pakistan out of the present mess.

Addressing a seminar in Quetta, Mustafa while reacting to protests in Gawadar by the local fishermen community said that peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen, adding that our country is standing on the verge of a political breakdown because we have not learned any lesson in 75 years.

Mustafa while questioning stakeholders’ intentions over Balochistan’s issues said that solving the issues of the province is a cinch. “If lawmakers can come together to give an extension to former COAS in twelve minutes then why not for Balochistan?” asked Khokhar.

He added that the country is on a double-edged sword in the form of an economic and political lurch as political parties battle for personal interests by ignoring the country’s prosperity.