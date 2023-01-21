Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Abida Bibi, an experienced police officer, has been appointed as the first female Station House Officer (SHO) ever to head a police station in Muzaffargarh district in a remote rural town, Bait Meer Hazar of Jatoi tehsil.

“She is an experienced and professional lady sub-inspector poised to surpass her male contenders on the performance yardstick,” a police spokesperson said on Friday.

The posting was part of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan’s initiative to have at least 100 lady SHOs posted across the province to which DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah complied by issuing orders for her posting to facilitate rural women in registering their complaints with out any hesitation and get their grievances addressed.

Meanwhile, civil society activists and community leaders, including Chairperson of NGO Sycop Umm-eKulsoom, Sarwat Fatima Bukhari advocate, social worker Huma Nawab, president district bar Sardar Sher Khan Korai, general secretary Rafaqat Bhutta, president Anjuman Tajran Jhang Road Abid Mallana, General Secretary Nasir Jamal, Liaquat Pathan, Mujahid Hussain and others welcomed the initiative that would help rural women get their problems resolved. They, however, demanded that female SHOs should also be posted in the city area of Muzaffargarh.

THREE DIE AS TRAILER RUNS OVER MOTORCYCLE

At least three persons including two women were killed as a speed ing trailer ran over the motorcycle near Karachi Road in tehsil Alipur on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, three persons including two women riding a motorcycle were going somewhere riding. When they reached near Chandar Bhan Nullah Karachi Road tehsil Alipur, an overspeeding trailer hit them. As a result, the motorcyclists died on the spot.

The driver of the trailer managed to escape from there.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ali son of Rajab Ali, Nazeer Mai wife of Rajab Ali and Razia Mai wife of Asiq Hussain. Sadr police have started further investigation into the incident.