ECP later de-notifies these lawmakers n PTI MNAs total resignations reach 81 n PTI leaders term Pervaiz Ashraf’s accepting resignations condemnable, illegal and immoral.

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in an expected move, yesterday accepted the resignations of PTI’s another 35 MNAs which were immediately de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].

The resignations were accepted under clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the National Assembly [NA], read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007. All these resignations were accepted with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations was submitted.

The names of these MNAs include Dr Haider Ali Khan, Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Sher Akbar Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, Mujahid Ali, Arbab Amir Ayub, Sher Ali Arbab, Shahid Ahmed, Gul Dad Khan, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Syed Faiz ul Hassan, Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Umar Aslam Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Khurram Shahzad,Faizullah, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Ibraheem Khan, Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Abdul Majeed Khan, Andaleeb Abbas and Asma Qadeer, Munawara Bibi Baloch and Maleeka Ali Bokhari.

Background discussions with senior lawmakers revealed that the acceptance of resignations with a gap of two days was seemingly to block PTI’s expected plan to make successful a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Speaker National Assembly on Thursday had surprisingly put off the National Assembly session. The sudden acceptance of resignations and putting off scheduled sitting of the lower house is largely believed to avoid PTI’s expected political move to rejoin the national assembly.

Now the total resignations of PTI members are 81. Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had hinted at returning to the National Assembly to ensure that the PTI dissidents would not be able to take part in a vote of confidence as, the PTI’s dissidents member [33 MNAs] could be favourable for leader of the house. In another plan, PTI is also contemplating to get the slot of leader of opposition and chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee [PAC]. Whereas, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the resignations were accepted following the rules and after thorough verification. Separately, PTI leadership came down hard on the Speaker National Assembly for piecemeal acceptance of PTI lawmakers resignations and added that the move was not only condemnable but also illegal and immoral.

The PTI leaders reiterated that it was high time to send the government packing so as to hold fresh polls in order to safeguard and protect the country’s interest.Speaking outside the Parliament House, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, flanked by PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, said that the Speaker proved by his actions that he was not the custodian of the House but a representative of a party.

He said that Raja Pervaiz wrote that he could not accept the resignations as he wanted to make sure the decision was without any external pressure because it’s his constitutional responsibility.

However, Qureshi stated that he turned his face from his responsibility and accepted the resignations of 35 more MNAs. Qureshi reiterated that the PTI wanted snap polls so that the people can decide for themselves but the rulers did not want to face the people.

He said that the rulers were nervous, as there was no uniformity in their ranks, which was evident from the boycott of one of their allies of Sindh second phase LG polls, adding that they wanted to run the system under the arrangement. Qureshi said that the PTI passed the test in Punjab but they could not do so because of political wrangling and discard within the coalition partners. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that the Speaker used to say that he could not accept such resignations without consulting the concerned lawmakers. He termed the acceptance of the resignation illegal and a mockery of democracy.

On the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said that they were standing before helpless Parliament.