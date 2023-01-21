Share:

OKARA - Under the supervision of Okara District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Kaleem Khan, the awareness campaign for information related to cases through mobile application has started.

This application was launched by the Lahore High Court Lahore (LHC) for the District Judiciary Punjab, on which the campaign has been officially launched by the District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Kaleem Khan.

Lahore High Court Lahore and District Judiciary Okara are always busy to provide facilities to the applicants and lawyers. This application is a link in the same chain. By downloading the mobile application, applicants can get updates of their case from the comfort of their home.