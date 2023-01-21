Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the biggest achievement of the coalition government was to rid the country of “Project Imran.”

In her reaction to Imran Khan’s statement, she said the incumbent government freed the country from “the biggest foreign agent ‘fitnah’ and mafia”.

She said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always steered the country and its economy out of crises. “The ‘Project Imran’ pushed the country towards economic bankruptcy,” she added. The minister said by the end of its previous tenure in 2018, PML-N had brought about historic economic stability in the country. During its era, prices of edible items, electricity, gas, and petrol were also affordable, she added.

PML-N had created employment opportunities for the youth besides the initiative of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the generation of 14,000 megawatts of additional electricity. Above all, the minister added, PML-N had made Pakistan a terrorism-free country. Moreover, she went on to say, the country was given a historic 6.2 percent growth and the IMF programme was completed successfully. Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, she said Imran’s four-year regime made the youth unemployed and pushed the country into a quagmire of poverty and inflation. Today, the high rates of wheat, electricity, gas, flour, and other commodities in the country were due to Imran’s inefficiency.

“The ongoing IMF programme having strict conditions is Imran’s gift to the people”, she maintained.